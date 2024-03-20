Lafayette Officer-Involved Shooting Victim Identified; Injured K9 Expected to Recover

UPDATE:

The individual killed in Tuesday night's officer-involved shooting in Lafayette has been identified as 39-year-old Russell Q. Francis, Jr.

The incident, still under investigation by Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Detectives, occurred near the 900 block of S. College Rd. The injured police K9 is on track for a full recovery and is expected to return to duty.

Officers involved are on standard administrative leave during the investigation. No additional details have been released.

ORIGINAL STORY:

One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Lafayette. The incident began around 11:41 pm on Monday night (March 19), when Lafayette Police Department officers were called to a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex in the 900 block of S. College Road.

Upon arrival, officers learned that the suspect was still at the scene. As they attempted to approach the suspect's vehicle, the individual tried to flee, hitting a police unit and nearly striking two officers in the process. The suspect managed to escape the initial scene, prompting a search by the officers in the direction the suspect fled.

The pursuit led officers to the 200 block of Irene Circle, where the suspect once again attempted to evade law enforcement. In the process, the suspect attempted to run over officers, struck several police vehicles, and pinned a Lafayette Police canine between two vehicles, causing damage to property belonging to area residents.

The situation escalated when the suspect presented deadly force against the officers, resulting in the police discharging their weapons. This confrontation led to the death of one person. No officers sustained injuries during the incident.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office has taken over the investigation of the officer-involved shooting. Meanwhile, Lafayette Police Department investigators are examining the events leading up to the shooting. The authorities have called on anyone with information about the incident to come forward and contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS (8477).

The investigation is ongoing, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.