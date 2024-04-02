Viral Video Captures Shocking Beatdown as Man is Dragged in Middle of Major Lafayette Street

In a shocking incident captured on video and quickly going viral online, a man was viciously attacked in broad daylight on Moss Street, one of Lafayette's busiest roadways. The disturbing footage, recorded near the Northgate Mall area and shared by Zarian Landry on Facebook, shows a man in dark clothing assaulting another individual who appears shirtless, wearing long khaki shorts and blue tennis shoes.

The video begins with the aggressor standing over the victim, delivering punches and kicks as the man lies on the ground.

Moments later, a second individual, wearing a white tank top and khaki shorts, joins in, helping to drag the victim by his belt to the sidewalk adjacent to a local business, where the manhandling and threats continue.

Although the audio quality of the video is poor, viewers have reported hearing the victim claiming to be from Carencro, a plea that did not appear to phase his attackers.

The Lafayette Police Department confirmed that officers responded to calls about the incident. Sergeant Robin Green provided details, stating, "We received a call about the incident at 4:22 pm on Tuesday, April 2. The incident occurred in the 1900 block of Moss Street. Upon arrival, our officers found that the assailants had already fled the scene. The victim was transported to the hospital with injuries consistent with a possible concussion."

As of now, the viral video continues to spread across social media platforms, drawing attention to the violent encounter. Despite its widespread circulation, authorities have yet to identify the individuals responsible for the attack.

We will update this story if any information becomes available.