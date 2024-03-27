LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Two men have been arrested months after a deadly January shooting that left a 24-year-old victim dead. The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office announced their arrest on Wednesday morning.

Bryan Jenkins, 29, and James George, 29, were arrested by Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Deputies on March 26. Both have been charged with First Degree Murder and Attempted First-Degree Murder.

On January 12 around 10:30 p.m., sheriff's deputies responded to a deadly shooting that took place in the 300 block of Rials Drive in Lafayette. Both victims at the scene were transported to a local hospital.

One victim, 24-year-old Jaquan Calais, died as a result of the shooting. A second, unnamed victim, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

