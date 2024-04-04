Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - Lafayette Mayor-President Monique Blanco Boulet took the helm at Lafayette Consolidated Government in January 2024. She began her tenure by making numerous changes to leadership staff. Now, LCG is working to fill more than 200 support positions in various departments.

LCG CAO Rachel Godeau says their office has 217 job openings in a variety of areas. They plan to host a job fair on May 16 from 10:00 to 1:00 in the ballroom of the Heymann Center.

In the meantime, people in Lafayette Parish or the surrounding area who are interested in applying can peruse the open positions and apply online at lafayettela.gov. You'll also find the list of jobs and links to each description below.

As with most local government or state of Louisiana jobs, the full time positions have insurance, retirement, vacation and sick leave, and other attractive benefits for employees.

The jobs page lists 15 positions, but Godeau says there is a total of more than 200 openings in various departments, and there may be multiple slots for each one. Potential employees may be required to take a civil service or other applicable test. If interested in a particular position, click on the link to find out if there is an application deadline and details about qualifications.

7 Jobs that Can Make You Rich When budgets get tighter, some Texas people look for ways to make more money so that they'll never go through that level of financial strain ever again. Gallery Credit: Tara Holley