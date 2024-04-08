Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - We've learned how detrimental limiting travel for our truckers can be. I point to the supply chain issues we experienced in Louisiana, Texas, and nationwide during COVID when the country shut down.

Truckers, especially those who travel cross country, have a unique system of communication. They just seem to know things that personal drivers don't. Is a particular rest area in Louisiana safe? What stops or routes in Texas should they avoid?

Recently, a company called L Brands Asset Protection issued a list this already well-informed group and warned them about truck stops in 20 states they should avoid, especially if they are carrying High Value Loads or HVL. If a trucker is carrying a load on behalf of a client of L Brands, they request that they not stop at one of the 82 truck stops on the list.

A classmate of mine from Crowley High has been driving a big truck cross-country for more than 30 years, and I contacted him to help me understand what the warning meant. His name is Barry. He lives in Louisiana but has traveled through all of the lower 48, from New York to Oregon and North Dakota to Florida. While he hasn't seen the flyer (he's been on medical leave for a couple months), he was very familiar with the truck stop in Lafayette and a few in Texas. He told me he's been to nearly every truck stop around the country and knows which are safest.

WHAT IS A HIGH VALUE LOAD?

Barry explained that most truckers carry cargo insurance to cover $100,000. Cargo insurance covers the truck owner if their haul is stolen or damaged, like in an accident.

High Value Loads are generally worth more than $500,000, and companies that hire truckers will ask them how much cargo insurance they carry in the event that something happens. Whatever they are hauling is extremely valuable.

An example would be trucks carrying sheets of copper or even gold. Heavy equipment that can cost upwards of $750,000 would also be considered high value.

WHAT TRUCK STOPS IN LOUISIANA AND TEXAS ARE THEY ENCOURAGED TO AVOID?

TEXAS

According to the website CDLLife.com, Texas has the greatest number of stops on the list with 15 locations.

They are:

Flying J locations in Houston, Dallas, Edinburg, and Pasadena

Love's in 2 in Dallas, 2 in Houston, Irving, Kingsville, and San Antonio

TA Dallas South

Pilot Travel Center in Houston and Dallas

Petro San Antonio

LOUISIANA

Only one truck stop in Louisiana made the list: TA Lafayette.

People who live in south Louisiana area or anyone who travels I-10 regularly through Lafayette Parish knows the facility is located off Exit 101, the University Avenue exit.

In addition to the Texas and Louisiana locations, 2 Love's Truck Stops, a Pilot Travel Center, and a Petro were listed in Mississippi.

DO THEY REALLY STEAL TRUCKS OR TRAILERS FROM TRUCK STOPS?

In a word, yes. Barry recanted a story about a location he visited in New Jersey. He witnessed a couple of guys scraping the logo off a trailer in broad daylight! He says that was a sure sign that the trailer had been stolen.

This information may be a word of caution for anyone planning travel for business or pleasure. Keep in mind that these truck stops are flagged for a reason, and it's not a good one.

