Generator & Other Items Ripped Off from an Acadia Parish Home

Someone was up to no good in Acadia Parish in the middle of August, and now a homeowner just wants their stolen items back.

Officials with Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers say a generator and other items were stolen from a home in the 3000 block of Estherwood Highway.

The burglary happened between 5 o'clock in the evening on Tuesday, August 16, and 7 o'clock in the morning on Wednesday, August 17. The perpetrator broke into both the new residential home and a utility trailer that was right next to the home.

The following items were taken:

Briggs & Stratton Storm Responder Generator

Craftsman Air Compressor

Staple guns

Painting Supplies

The total amount of the goods stolen was over $2,500, and officials are asking for tips if anyone has any information.

If you do know something, please call the Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers line at 337-789-TIPS (8477). You can also download the P3 app on your phone. All callers and tipsters remain anonymous.

If an arrest is made in this case, reward money is available.

