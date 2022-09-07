Generator & Other Items Ripped Off from an Acadia Parish Home
Someone was up to no good in Acadia Parish in the middle of August, and now a homeowner just wants their stolen items back.
Officials with Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers say a generator and other items were stolen from a home in the 3000 block of Estherwood Highway.
The burglary happened between 5 o'clock in the evening on Tuesday, August 16, and 7 o'clock in the morning on Wednesday, August 17. The perpetrator broke into both the new residential home and a utility trailer that was right next to the home.
The following items were taken:
- Briggs & Stratton Storm Responder Generator
- Craftsman Air Compressor
- Staple guns
- Painting Supplies
The total amount of the goods stolen was over $2,500, and officials are asking for tips if anyone has any information.
If you do know something, please call the Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers line at 337-789-TIPS (8477). You can also download the P3 app on your phone. All callers and tipsters remain anonymous.
If an arrest is made in this case, reward money is available.