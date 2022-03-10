Acadia Crime Stoppers Searching for Side-By-Side Thief

If you have ever seen the price tag on a side-by-side vehicle, you know that it's a hefty investment so if yours is stolen you are going to want it back. That's exactly the kind of case that is being featured this week on Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers.

Some brazen thieves made several trips across a property in order to make off with the vehicle so deputies in Acadia Parish are asking for the public's help in tracking down the side-by-side.

Side by Side Suspect 2 Photo courtesy of Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers

Side by Side Suspect Photo courtesy of Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers

The side-by-side got ripped off on either Sunday, February 6, or Monday, February 7 from a property in the 2100 block of Riverside Road. The two pictures included in this story are two of the people captured on video being on the property to commit the burglary.

Apparently, the two kept coming and going onto the property. The burglary of the side-by-side happened as the two went into a building and discovered the vehicle. They rode it through various areas of the property to take it, and they cut several fences to get out.

The side-by-side brand is a Honda Pioneer. It's a 2021 model that is black and brown in color.

If you know anything about these people or if you know the whereabouts of the vehicle, you are asked to call Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers at 337-789-TIPS (8477). You don't have to give any information about yourself when you call.

There is another way to anonymously give information as well. You can download and use the P3 app on any mobile device.

If your tip is the tip that leads to an arrest in this case, you can make up to $1,000 in reward money.

