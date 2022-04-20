A Crowley man is facing multiple charges and that's why Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for the public to help them find him.

The man's name is Brice Karl Robison. According to Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson, Robison is wanted on the following charges:

Two Counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm

One Count of Simple Burglary

One Count of Criminal Trespassing

One Count of Possession of Schedule I Narcotics

Acadia Parish Sheriff KP Gibson Photo courtesy of Facebook via Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office loading...

Law enforcement officials say that Robison is about six feet, two inches tall, and he is estimated to weigh about 185 pounds.

The man has both brown eyes and hair.

The last time anyone had an address for Robison, it was 1520 Oro Trail Road in Crowley.

Your information, no matter how small the detail, could lead to an arrest which would make you eligible to receive reward money.

The process to give information to law enforcement is anonymous so if you don't say anything, no one will ever know you are the person who shared the information with authorities.

There are two ways to help the police if you know anything about Robison's whereabouts. You can anonymously call the Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers line at 337-789-TIPS (8477).

The other way to anonymously give information is to download and use the P3 app on any mobile device.

As always, Sheriff Gibson asks for people to, "Be the Difference."

