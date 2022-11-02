‘Person of Interest’ Wanted in Connection with Crowley Theft Case

Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers officials are asking for the public's help in identifying a 'Person on Inerest' in a theft case.

Do You Know This Man?

Officials with the Crowley Police Department want to identify this man to ask some questions about the case.

What Happened with This Case?

Crowley Police Department detectives are hoping to talk to this man after someone found fraudulent purchases made on the victim's bank card.

Officials say the purchases were made on Friday, October 21. Law enforcement officials say they want to talk to this man in conneciton with Identity Theft.

Police say this man's picture was captured on surveillance video using the bank card at three different Lowe's locations. They say purchases were made at the following locations:

Opelousas Lowe's

One of the Lafayette Lowe's locations

Crowley Lowe's

Law enforcement officials describe this person as being a white male. He is wearing a face mask.

The guy is seen wearing an MMA Elite t-shrit with a baseball hat.

How Can You Help?

If you think you know this man please contact police. There are a couple of ways that you can anonymously give information to police. You can anonysmously call the Acadia Crime Stoppers number at 337-789-TIPS (8477).

Another anonymous way that you can give police information that can help crack the case is to download and use the P3 app on any mobile device.

As with any case, if your tip leads to an arrest in a case, you make up to $1,000 cash.

