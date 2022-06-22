Lafayette Police Say Teenager Dead

The Lafayette Police Department is reporting that a 15-year-old teenager is dead after an incident on South Sterling Street last night.

Sergeant Robin Green, Spokeswoman for the Lafayette Police Department, says that officers were called out to the area at around 10:40 Tuesday night.

People who responded to the scene were able to render aid until the male was taken to an area hospital via ambulance, but he was pronounced dead at a later time.

While there is not much information known at this time officials say they are hoping people with information will reach out to them with something to know what lead to the shooting death.

If you know something, please call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers is an anonymous program so you do not have to give any information about yourself while giving a tip. You can also download and us the P3 app on any mobile device to give information anonymously.