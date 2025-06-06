DONALDSONVILLE, La. (KPEL-FM) - A public school employee in Ascension Parish has been arrested on felony theft charges.

School Employee Arrested for Felony Theft

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office detectives with the Property Crimes Unit arrested Kayla Jones, 33, on Thursday, on charges of Felony Theft of $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Investigation Launched After Internal Audit

On Wednesday, April 30, detectives began an investigation after being contacted by officials with Ascension Public Schools. Jones, a former employee who worked at Central Middle School, was alleged to have taken $12,624.92 during her time of employment.

After an internal audit and subsequent investigation, there was proof that the funds were taken in separate amounts over a period of time.

Suspect Turns Herself In to Authorities

A warrant was issued for Jones, but she would later turn herself in to the authorities.

She was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing, and Ascension Public Schools officials continue to assist detectives.

Superintendent Addresses Zero-Tolerance Policy

Ascension Public Schools Superintendent Edith M. Walker released the following statement regarding the situation:

We have zero tolerance for any form of misconduct or financial mismanagement within our school system. Upon discovering indications of potential theft of funds at Central Middle School, we acted immediately by initiating a thorough investigation in partnership with an independent auditor and notifying law enforcement and the legislative auditor’s office. We are grateful for our partnership with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office for pursuing this case and protecting our school district. In Ascension, we are fully committed to transparency, accountability, and the protection of public resources, and we will pursue the matter to the fullest extent of the law.

