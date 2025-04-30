LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — As the school year winds down across Louisiana, one of the final “holidays” on the academic calendar is also one of the most meaningful: Teacher Appreciation Week.

Speaking as a former teacher, this is our opportunity to recognize the men and women in education who have spent the past year teaching, mentoring, and encouraging our children, often going above and beyond in ways that don't get seen.

By now, most standardized testing is done, but teachers are still hard at work, wrapping up lessons and keeping students engaged through the final weeks. It's the perfect time to say thank you — and for many parents, that means considering a small gift for their child’s teacher.

Why Teacher Appreciation Week Matters

In classrooms across Louisiana, educators play a crucial role in shaping the next generation. They're not just teaching math or reading — they’re helping students build confidence, develop critical thinking skills, and learn how to be good citizens. Teacher Appreciation Week is our chance to publicly acknowledge that commitment.

As a former teacher here in Lafayette Parish, I was especially appreciative of those small, personal gifts from students — a handwritten note, a cup of coffee, or a thoughtful gift. They always made the day brighter for me and for the thousands of teachers we have across the state.

Notes and cards written by the students were always a personal favorite of mine. It’s a simple way to say, “We see you. We value what you do.”

But Wait — There’s a Catch

Here in Louisiana, teachers are public employees. That means they’re subject to the state’s ethics laws regarding gifts.

According to §1115 of Louisiana’s Code of Governmental Ethics, there are strict limits on what teachers can legally accept:

Teachers can accept gifts from current or former students.

No single gift can exceed $25 in value.

The total value of all gifts from one student in a calendar year cannot exceed $75.

So, while that luxury gift basket or expensive bottle of wine might feel generous, it could actually get a teacher in trouble. Let’s keep it thoughtful and compliant.

Smart Gift Ideas for Louisiana Teachers

If you’re looking to show appreciation without crossing any lines, here are some budget-friendly ideas that hit the mark:

Coffee mugs or reusable tumblers

Handwritten thank-you notes or student-drawn artwork

Gift cards under $25 (think coffee shops, bookstores, or local restaurants)

Classroom supplies like markers or sticky notes

Snacks or treats

Personalized, handmade crafts

Hand warmers or earbuds

Even something as simple as a smile and a sincere "thank you" can make a big difference. Teachers don't hear it nearly enough.

A Moment to Build Community

Acts of appreciation help foster a stronger connection between parents, students, and educators. In a world that often feels disconnected, this week offers a moment to build community — a small but powerful reminder that we’re all on the same team.

Let’s make sure our teachers know that we’re grateful, not just with a gift, but with heartfelt recognition for the work they do every single day.