BAKER, La. (KPEL-FM) - A teacher at a Louisiana high school was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 9, and charged with a felony after allegedly bringing a handgun to school.

The teacher at Baker High School in East Baton Rouge Parish has been identified as 24-year-old Cameron McMorris.

Weapon Discovered by Fellow Teacher

The gun was discovered by another teacher who saw it and reported it to the office, sources said.

What Authorities Say Happened

WAFB television in Baton Rouge is reporting the weapon was a nine-millimeter handgun, which weighs about six pounds fully loaded. A source told the TV station that there is no way McMorris did not know there was a weapon in his bag.

Charges Filed Against the Teacher

McMorris is now facing charges of possession of a firearm on a school campus.

