(Lake Charles, Louisiana) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board says that a Lake Charles casino owes them millions of dollars in back taxes, penalties, and interest.

KPLC-TV out of Lake Charles reports that the school district claims L’Auberge Casino Resort owes $2 million in taxes, plus an additional $1 million in interest and penalties.

The Lake Charles casino, which has petitioned the claim, told KPC:

“While L’Auberge currently pays a complimentary hotel room tax unique to Calcasieu Parish, there is disagreement on a secondary tax despite no change to state or parish law.”

The tax in question here is a unique tax applied to rooms that the casino labels as "complimentary." Meaning that, the casino doesn't charge someone to use the room, thus there is a point of sale during the stay

The casino feels that the school board is charging them again as if the room was rented and was part of a "sale," for which a tax would be charged.

Other casinos in Louisiana have appealed or filed petitions regarding this unique tax, surrounding complimentary rooms, where guests are not required to purchase a gaming facility.

KPLC reports that a recent school board meeting of the Calcasieu Parish School District agreed to hire attorney Rusty Stutes to investigate this matter.

Casinos in Louisiana are required to pay a tax to the school district in which they operate.

