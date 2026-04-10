VILLE PLATTE, La. (KPEL News) — A major public corruption investigation in Evangeline Parish has now been linked, through local reporting, to a jailed Mamou-area activist already facing a lengthy list of criminal charges.

Louisiana State Police announced earlier this week that five public officials—including a mayor and police chief—were arrested for allegedly accessing secure government databases and sharing protected information with a criminal defendant.

That defendant has not been publicly named by State Police. However, a report from KADN News 15 identifies him as Rufus Searile, who has been in custody since late 2025.

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Five Officials Charged in Corruption Case

According to Louisiana State Police, the following individuals were arrested:

Ville Platte Mayor Ryan Williams

Mamou Police Chief Charles “Pat” Hall

Ville Platte Police Sgt. Darrien Guillory

Evangeline Parish 911 Supervisor Chasecca Basco

Opelousas Police Officer Yolanda Lewis

Credit: Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office Credit: Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office loading...

All five face malfeasance in office charges. Several also face charges related to unauthorized access of state computer systems.

Investigators say the group accessed protected databases and shared sensitive information about an ongoing criminal case, including details tied to alleged victims.

READ MORE: Ville Platte Mayor, Mamou Police Chief Among 5 Officials Arrested in Evangeline Parish Investigation

What We Know About the Alleged Defendant

While State Police have not officially identified the defendant, KADN reports that the case centers on Rufus Searile.

Searile, described in past local coverage as a Mamou-area activist, was arrested in 2025 and faces multiple charges across separate incidents.

Those include public intimidation, stalking, criminal trespass, and witness intimidation. In addition, later charges include more serious felony allegations, including indecent behavior involving juveniles, computer-aided solicitation of minors, and child grooming.

Those charges stem from allegations that Searile communicated with minors and attempted to solicit explicit material.

Prior Local Disputes and Legal Trouble

Before the corruption case emerged, Searile was already involved in legal disputes in Evangeline Parish tied to interactions with local officials and community members.

According to the sheriff’s office reporting at the time, earlier charges involved following and photographing individuals, posting about them online, and being present on private property without permission.

Those earlier cases included allegations of witness intimidation tied to ongoing investigations.

While the identity has not been confirmed by law enforcement, the identification from News 15 puts a very specific and problematic face to the investigation into the five public officials arrested earlier this week.