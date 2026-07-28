BATON ROUGE, La. - It's nearly here. On Saturday, August 1, Louisiana's new law which bans outdoor balloon releases will take effect, making the state one of only 12 in the country to prohibit the practice.

What the Louisiana Balloon Ban Covers — and What It Doesn't

You may recall that the legislation was passed in May of this year (House Bill No. 851, enacted as Act 196). The ban is on intentional, outdoor releases of mylar and latex helium balloons.

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Exemptions, though, include the following:

Indoor balloon releases

Accidental or unintentional releases

Scientific weather balloons or government/school releases

Truly biodegradable balloons (depending on specific material provisions)

Anyone under 17 years old

Penalties for Violating Louisiana's Balloon Release Ban

First-time violations will face a $500 fine and eight hours of community service. Repeat offenders could pay up to $2,500 and risk losing their driver's license.

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The new law won't apply to anyone younger than 17 or the use of biodegradable balloons. Police also have to identify an alleged offender within one year of the illegal release.

What to Do Instead: Alternatives to Balloon Releases

Instead of releasing balloons for memorials or celebrations, groups like the Louisiana Wildlife Federation recommend:

Flying kites or blowing bubbles

Planting a native tree or garden

Releasing biodegradable confetti or floating flower petals

Decorating with flags, banners, or pinwheels