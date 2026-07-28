Louisiana’s Outdoor Balloon Release Ban Takes Effect August 1 — Here’s What You Need to Know

Louisiana’s Outdoor Balloon Release Ban Takes Effect August 1 — Here’s What You Need to Know

Photo by Alexey Golubev on Unsplash

BATON ROUGE, La. - It's nearly here. On Saturday, August 1, Louisiana's new law which bans outdoor balloon releases will take effect, making the state one of only 12 in the country to prohibit the practice.

What the Louisiana Balloon Ban Covers — and What It Doesn't

You may recall that the legislation was passed in May of this year (House Bill No. 851, enacted as Act 196). The ban is on intentional, outdoor releases of mylar and latex helium balloons.

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Exemptions, though, include the following:

  • Indoor balloon releases
  • Accidental or unintentional releases
  • Scientific weather balloons or government/school releases
  • Truly biodegradable balloons (depending on specific material provisions)
  • Anyone under 17 years old

Penalties for Violating Louisiana's Balloon Release Ban

First-time violations will face a $500 fine and eight hours of community service. Repeat offenders could pay up to $2,500 and risk losing their driver's license.

READ MORE: Louisiana Wants to Return Millions Owed to Residents

The new law won't apply to anyone younger than 17 or the use of biodegradable balloons. Police also have to identify an alleged offender within one year of the illegal release.

What to Do Instead: Alternatives to Balloon Releases

Instead of releasing balloons for memorials or celebrations, groups like the Louisiana Wildlife Federation recommend:

  • Flying kites or blowing bubbles
  • Planting a native tree or garden
  • Releasing biodegradable confetti or floating flower petals
  • Decorating with flags, banners, or pinwheels

Pets That Are Surprisingly Legal to Own in Louisiana

When people think about getting a pet, dogs, cats, birds, or fish are likely the first animals that come to mind. However, the realm of possibility when it comes to animals you can legally have as pets in Louisiana is quite surprising.

The gang over at a-z-animals.com has compiled a list of pets that are actually legal to own in Louisiana, but we're going to hit a few highlights.

Keep in mind that pet ownership laws vary from city to city and parish to parish, so please check local laws before taking in any of these animals. Remember, you’ll be taking on responsibility for the wellbeing of a living, feeling creature.

Gallery Credit: Michael Dot Scott

 

Filed Under: balloon release, ban, law, louisiana legislation
Categories: louisiana news

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