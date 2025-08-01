(KPEL) - As of August 1, 2025, drivers in Louisiana can no longer legally hold their cell phone while driving their vehicle.

Several new laws have gone into effect in the state of Louisiana as of August 1st. While many may understand the surface of the new laws, I asked a local attorney to explain the cell phone law further.

For starters, no, a police officer in Louisiana cannot solely pull you over for being on your cell phone. Being on your phone while driving is not a primary offense; it is a secondary offense. That means an officer can only cite you for being on your phone if you are pulled over for a primary offense, like not having brake lights that function properly, making an illegal turn, etc.

If an officer sees you on the phone while an infraction is committed, you will likely be cited for being on the phone while driving a vehicle.

So, let's now look into what Lafayette Attorney Richard Kennedy III says about the new law in Louisiana when it comes to cell phones in vehicles.

What You Can and Cannot Do With Cell Phones in Vehicles in Louisiana

• No matter the reason, you can’t hold your cellphone as a driver while the vehicle is in motion. Scrolling, texting, searching, emailing, posting, and other activities that require you to hold or touch your phone are now illegal.

• You can use hands-free systems like CarPlay or other voice-activated activities that may be available. This applies to voice commands. You can use phone navigation apps that are viewed hands-free and also stream music.

Exceptions to the Cell Phone Law in Louisiana

• Touching or holding your phone to use it is allowed when you are not in motion. When you are stopped at a red light or parked in a parking lot, you can use your phone normally.

• You are allowed to make 9-1-1 calls for emergencies or to report a crash. We recommend using voice commands for this.

• First responders and emergency personnel who are using their devices as part of their duties are also exempt.

Penalties for Being on a Cell Phone in Louisiana

• From August 1, 2025, to December 31, 2025, you will receive written warnings if you are caught violating this law.

• From January 1, 2026 forward, you will receive a ticket and a fine. Those start at $100 and are $250 in construction or school zones.

Safety Practices for Using a Cell Phone in Vehicles

• Put on the “Do Not Disturb” feature on your phone when driving.

• Put your phone away, out of reach.

• Use voice commands.

• Pull over to use your phone if you have to.

Kennedy further explains that this new law was enacted by the state of Louisiana, "To promote safer driving by reducing distractions."

Remember, a call or text message can always wait, and if you feel the urge to respond while driving, it is always best to pull over, park, and then communicate with the person reaching out to you.

The new cell phone law was introduced with House Bill 519 by Rep. Brian Glorioso, R-Slidell. It ultimately became law after Gov. Jeff Landry signed it into law.

The new cell phone law was introduced with House Bill 519 by Rep. Brian Glorioso, R-Slidell. It ultimately became law after Gov. Jeff Landry signed it into law.