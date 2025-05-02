PLEASANT HILL, La. (KPEL-FM) - A former teacher in Sabine Parish has been arrested after being accused of having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student.

The Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office and Sabine Parish School Board reported that Javonte Emmanuel Mims, 26, of Natchitoches, was arrested on Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

Mims is accused of having a sexual relationship with the student at Pleasant Hill School while he was a teacher and coach. He allegedly sent the student inappropriate messages and had sex with her at least ten times away from the school campus.

Mims was a teacher at Pleasant Hill School for around three years. He is no longer employed with the Sabine Parish School Board.

Mims is also a youth minister at a church in Natchitoches.

Javonte Mims was booked into the Sabine Parish Detention Center on the following:

10 counts of Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile

5 counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles

1 count of Indecent Behavior with Juveniles

No bond has been set at this time.

