(New Iberia, Louisiana) - The New Iberia Police Department announced that they have arrested a substitute teacher after she allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with a student.

According to the social media post by the arresting agency, Hailey Gros, 31, was charged with indecent behavior with juveniles.

While the investigation is still ongoing, and more charges could be filed against the substitute teacher, authorities believe the incident with the student occurred in March.

She is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

