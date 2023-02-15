Do you remember the 70's sitcom show, "The Mary Tyler Moore Show"? There is actually a person being sought by the Rayne Police Department who uses that name as an alias according to officials with the Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers program.

According to officials, she is wanted on a warrant for Felony Theft.

Officials describe their suspect as beng a black female who is 55. They say she stand about five foot, seven inches tall, and she weighs around 240 pounds.

They go on to describe her as having grey hair, but they do point out that she might have dyed her hair. The woman has brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish Program, Facebook Photo

If you think you know anything about how to find Mary Tyler Davis a.k.a. Mary Tyler Moore, you are asked to call the Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers Tips Line at 337-789-TIPS (8477). When you contact Crime Stoppers, you don't have to give them any information about yourself.

It works the same with the P3. When you download and use the P3 app on any mobile device you can give information about any suspect or crime without having to give any of your personal information.

Officials say the last know address where the woman was said to be living is at 200 Meadows Lane in Crowley.

Money unsplash via giorgio trovato

If your information leads to an arrest, Crime Stoppers can pay up to a $1,000 worth of reward money.

