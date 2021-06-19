Shreveport Convenience Store Employee Arrested for Theft

Xavier Dewayne Green of Shreveport was placed under arrest Thursday for stealing money from the convenience store where he worked.

27 year-old Green, of the 1900 block of North Hearne, is accused of conducting fraudulent transactions and manipulating the sales to cover the cash he took from the register. The store reported a loss of $1,867.

If the value of the alleged stolen property or cash is over $1,000 in Louisiana it's considered a felony. If the value is between $1,000 or more but less than $5,000, the sentencing range is up to 5 years in prison.

Green was booked into Caddo Correctional Center for felony theft. The case was investigated by Caddo Sheriff’s Det. Mike King.

