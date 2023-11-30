Louisiana Father and Son Arrested in Connection with January 6 Capitol Breach

In connection to the January 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol, a father and son from Covington, Louisiana, were apprehended on Thursday, November 30. Willard Purkel Jr., 51, and his son Colby Purkel, 27, face serious charges following their alleged involvement in the events that unfolded at the nation’s capital.

The United States Department of Justice, in a detailed release, confirmed the charges against the Purkels. They have been indicted for felony civil disorder. Additionally, the duo faces multiple misdemeanor offenses, including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building or grounds, as well as parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

According to WGNO, court documents reveal that the Purkels were part of the crowd that forcibly entered the Capitol building. They reportedly resisted the authorities' efforts to secure the premises, pushing against officers who were attempting to close the building’s doors. Their intrusion into the Capitol was part of a broader incident that has led to numerous arrests and investigations across the country.

Furthermore, the allegations include that after protestors were escorted out of the building, Willard and Colby Purkel illegally remained on the Capitol grounds. The documents describe a scene where Willard climbed atop an armored truck before he and his son moved to another side of the Capitol. They purportedly stayed in the area even as authorities worked to clear the vicinity.

This high-profile case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. The Purkels are scheduled to make their initial court appearance in the Eastern District of Louisiana.

See the full story here via WGNO.