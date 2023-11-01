A Breaux Bridge man is behind bars after an early morning parking lot shooting in Henderson, Louisiana left one woman dead and another injured.

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office said that at approximately 7:11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 1, their deputies responded to a report of a disturbance in progress in the parking lot of a business located in the 2900 block of Grand Point Hwy in Henderson.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that a male subject, later identified as 21-year-old Gage Quebedeaux of Breaux Bridge, followed two female victims to the location and then fired several shots into the front of the vehicle, striking both the driver and the passenger. Quebedeaux then fled the scene.

Both victims sustained gunshot wounds and were transported to a local hospital. Sadly, one of the victims later succumbed to her injuries while being treated at the hospital and was pronounced deceased.

Authorities have not released any information regarding the status of the other victim.

During the investigation, deputies learned that Quebedeaux traveled to Eunice, Louisiana, and abandoned his vehicle in a business parking lot. At around 9:47 a.m., Quebedeaux carjacked someone in the same parking lot and fled the area.

He then traveled to Hammond and returned to St. Martin Parish via I-10 where he was eventually apprehended a little before 1:00 p.m. by deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office without incident at the Atchafalaya Welcome Center in Butte La Rose.

As a result of his alleged actions, Quebedeaux has been charged with the following:

1 Count of First-Degree Murder

1 Count of Attempted First-Degree Murder

1 Count of Violation of a Protective Order