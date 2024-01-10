Breaux Bridge, LA (KPEL News) - A Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, teenager is charged with aggravated assault after police say he was involved in a shooting that critically injured and paralyzed a Breaux Bridge High School baseball player. The St. Martin Parish community is rallying to provide support, both financial and emotional, to his family.

WHAT HAPPENED?

St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Officials continue their investigation into what exactly happened at about 1 AM on Saturday, January 6th. It happened on Clarence Angelle Road near Coteau Rodaire Highway in Arnaudville.

When they arrived at the home, they found 18-year-old Kole Hebert with a single gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital and then transferred to Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center in Baton Rouge.

According to a release from Sheriff Beckett Breaux, Hebert and 19-year-old Kendrick James Alexander, Jr., were handling a gun when:

Alexander pointed the gun at the victim and the firearm discharged, striking the victim.

Alexander has been arrested and charged with aggravated battery.

EXTENSIVE INJURIES

Details of the devastating injuries caused by the gunshot wound to Hebert's neck that severed his spinal cord are outlined on the Go Fund Me page.

He is paralyzed.

He cannot breath on his own, so has been placed on a ventilator.

His skull was fractured.

His esophagus is severely damaged.

Doctors have been able to remove the bullet fragments, and the medical team is running additional tests to make sure there aren't additional injuries.

He faces surgeries to:

repair the wound in his neck.

inserting a voice box.

reconstructing his cervical spine (neck).

repairing the skull fracture.

placing a tracheotomy which will be more permanent than a ventilator.

Hebert will be hospitalized for at least two weeks before being transferred to a rehabilitation facility.

He planned to attend LSUE on a full baseball scholarship after graduating in May 2024.

HOW YOU CAN HELP

As you can imagine, his parents and family are devastated by the news and the prognosis. Hebert is facing a long road to recovery and possibly a lifetime of medical care.

A Go Fund Me account has been set up to help the family cover medical expenses, bills, and travel costs.

Additionally, they have designed and are offering t-shirts for purchase with proceeds going toward Hebert's medical care and expenses. Orders will be accepted through Wednesday, January 17.

