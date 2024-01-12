A fight between two brothers in Sunset, Louisiana on Thursday evening resulted in a stand-off with police and left one of the brothers hospitalized.

According to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, their officers responded to a disturbance in the 800 block of Muscadine Road around 6:00 pm on Thursday, January 11, 2024.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

An argument between the two brothers escalated to a dangerous level as one of them shot the other in the hand, according to SLPSO.

The victim called the police, and once they arrived, the suspect barricaded himself inside the home. Law enforcement officials would eventually have to use a taser to apprehend the suspect.

The standoff ended just before 10:00 pm. The suspect was arrested and is now in custody, according to SLPSO.

Authorities are trying to determine if the gun went off intentionally or accidentally.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

If we receive more information on this situation, we'll update the story.