Fight Between Brothers in Sunset, Louisiana Leads to Stand-Off and One Shot in Hand

Fight Between Brothers in Sunset, Louisiana Leads to Stand-Off and One Shot in Hand

aijohn784

A fight between two brothers in Sunset, Louisiana on Thursday evening resulted in a stand-off with police and left one of the brothers hospitalized.

According to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, their officers responded to a disturbance in the 800 block of Muscadine Road around 6:00 pm on Thursday, January 11, 2024.

Google Maps
loading...

An argument between the two brothers escalated to a dangerous level as one of them shot the other in the hand, according to SLPSO.

The victim called the police, and once they arrived, the suspect barricaded himself inside the home. Law enforcement officials would eventually have to use a taser to apprehend the suspect.

The standoff ended just before 10:00 pm. The suspect was arrested and is now in custody, according to SLPSO.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, Facebook
loading...

Authorities are trying to determine if the gun went off intentionally or accidentally.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

If we receive more information on this situation, we'll update the story.

10 Most Dangerous Cities in Louisiana

While Louisiana is full of friendly people, great food, and fantastic music, there are some parts of it that aren't so good. The FBI has compiled a list of the most dangerous cities in every state, and here are the ones that topped the list for 2023.

 

Filed Under: fight, Shooting, st landry parish sheriff's office, St. Landry Parish, sunset
Categories: Crime, Local News, State News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From News Talk 96.5 KPEL