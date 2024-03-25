OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - The St. Landry Parish School Board announced early Monday afternoon that after-school activities were canceled ahead of strong storms that are expected to be rolling through as school dismisses.

More than one storm system is moving through Louisiana, and high winds are a major concern. The National Weather Service recently alerted the state to possible risks, warning that those gusts and storm systems could be problematic.

According to the most recent weather alert from the National Weather Service in Lake Charles, Louisiana, "South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected."

Powerful gusts were evident as early as noon on Monday.

"Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects," the NWS said. "Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result."

Radar images around 1 p.m. on Monday showed that several systems were making their way through the state, most of which were heading north by northeast.

Storms can make after-school travel dangerous. High winds and heavy rain can cause chaos in traffic and create the "perfect storm" for deadly crashes.

Heavy rain reduces visibility on roads, making it hard for drivers to see obstacles or other vehicles, increasing the risk of accidents. Likewise, rainwater on roads can cause hydroplaning, where vehicles lose traction and skid uncontrollably, leading to accidents, especially at high speeds.

Additionally, wet roads require longer stopping distances, making it challenging for drivers to brake effectively and increasing the risk of rear-end collisions or difficulty stopping at intersections.

High winds can also destabilize vehicles, increasing the risk of tipping over or losing control, and blowing debris onto roads, creating obstacles.

