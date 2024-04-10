ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - The fallout from the severe storms that rocked the northern and western parts of Acadiana continues as one school system has decided to remain closed for a second day.

Extensive damage that impacted roads, buildings, and families in St. Landry Parish will keep the schools there closed on Thursday, the district announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Get our free mobile app

"St. Landry Parish Public Schools will be closed on Thursday, April 11, 2024, due to the extensive damage caused by the recent storms, impacting many of our families after the recent storms," the system announced. "All 12-month employees are asked to report to their respective school/site when they are able to do so safely. We understand this is a difficult time for our community, and we appreciate your patience and flexibility."

"The closure will allow time for families to address any storm impacts while allowing employees to ensure schools are prepared to reopen once conditions improve," the message to SLP district stakeholders (families, faculty, etc.) continued. "Additional updates will be provided through our normal communication channels as more information becomes available. Thank you for your understanding as we navigate these challenging circumstances together."

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.