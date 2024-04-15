Teacher Arrested After Getting Caught With Student, Who Drives Away Naked and Crashes

OMAHA, Neb. (KPEL News) - A longtime substitute teacher has been arrested after she was caught naked in the back of a car with a 17-year-old student.

She and the student received minor injuries after the teen drove away from the cops, while naked, and crashed. He was later found nearby in his boxers.

The teacher at the center of the scandal is Erin Ward, a 45-year-old substitute teacher in the Omaha Public School system. She was arrested on one count of first-degree sexual abuse by a school employee after admitting to having sex with the teen. Douglas County Sheriff Aaron Hanson confirmed the charges to the USA Today Network.

According to law enforcement, at just before 3 a.m. on Saturday, sheriff's deputies responded to a call regarding a suspicious vehicle parked on a dead-end road in a neighborhood in Elkhorn, which is on the western side of Omaha.

What happened next is where the story veers off.

The deputies reported that, when they approached the car, one of the occupants hopped into the driver's seat and sped off. However, the grey Honda Pilot crashed into a yard two blocks away.

When law enforcement approached the crashed vehicle, Ward was the only one inside. She told deputies she is a substitute teacher in the local school district. Deputies also said she admitted she was having sex with the other occupant of the vehicle, a 17-year-old boy from one of the high schools she worked for.

The teen was taken in for an interview with law enforcement. Ward was arrested, charged, and held without bond.