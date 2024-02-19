WAXAHACHIE, Texas (KPEL News) - These days, we are constantly on alert when it comes to our surroundings. Concerns over crime rates, gun violence, drugs, and more have people on edge seemingly all the time.

For parents about to send their kids to college, the worries can be overwhelming. Sending your child (even if they are 18, you still think of them as your child at times, right?) to a new city or even a new state is a big deal, and if you're worried about safety, some campuses will definitely give you pause.

But Niche.com breaks down the best and worst universities, and they have a list of the safest colleges in America. In Texas, one university campus is so safe, it makes the Top 5.

The Best Little Campus in Texas

It's likely you've never heard of Southwestern Assemblies of God University, which is located in Waxahachie, Texas. But according to Niche, it's the safest college campus in the state and the No. 5 safest campus in the country.

But why?

Well, Niche has it rated "A+" for Safety, and it also rates highly in other areas that many parents and students would find important - including the quality of the campus, academics, and the dorms.

But it's definitely a small university, and some of the reviews point to that as being one of the few drawbacks of attending school there.

"I love the community and the safe Christian environment," one 5-star review noted. "I have the opportunity to grow my faith with other students and world class professors who have studied the Bible. One thing that I would change is that I wish there was more people on campus!"

According to another review, the student population of about 1000 on campus was noteworthy.

"My high school graduating class was 660, so selecting a smaller university was important to me," the writer noted. "Southwestern Assemblies of God University is a small campus with roughly 1000 students. This immediately got my attention. I thrive in smaller groups versus a larger campus. As we took the campus tour, I was amazed by the beauty of the dorms, cafeteria, and amenities center. Then we went to the worship center and experienced church on campus."

What Makes a Campus Safe?

Choosing a college is a big deal, and feeling safe on campus is very important.

If you're checking out a university on a visit, check out the lighting – a well-lit campus with clear pathways and visible security measures is key. It makes walking around, especially at night, feel very safe.

Look for campuses with friendly and approachable campus police/security. Knowing they're around and ready to help can boost confidence. Also, ask about campus policies – do they have strict rules against things like harassment and violence? A college that takes these issues seriously is likely invested in your safety.

Check for mental health support too. College can be stressful, so having accessible counseling services and wellness programs is a big plus. A supportive campus community is crucial.

Lastly, make sure the college keeps everyone in the loop about safety. Regular updates, alerts, and clear emergency plans show that the college cares about keeping everyone safe and informed. It's about finding a campus that not only fits your academic goals but also feels like a place where you can thrive comfortably.

Top 10 Safest Campuses

According to Niche.com, here are the Top 5 safest university campuses in the country. Interestingly, three of them are located in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Three others are located in Pennsylvania.

1. Concordia University - St. Paul (Saint Paul, Minnesota)

2. Penn State Lehigh Valley (Center Valley, Pennsylvania)

3. Bay Path University (Longmeadow, Massachusetts)

4. Penn State - Scranton (Dunmore, Pennsylvania)

5. Southwestern Assemblies of God University (Waxahachie, Texas)

6. St. Catherine University (Saint Paul, Minnesota)

7. Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences (Draper, Utah)

8. Gwynedd Mercy University (Gynedd Valley, Pennsylvania)

9. Molloy University (Rockville Center, New York)

10. Metropolitan State University - Minnesota (Saint Paul, Minnesota)