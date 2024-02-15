Krotz Springs, LA (KPEL News) - The Crime Stoppers program in Louisiana has been an effective tool for law enforcement in catching suspected criminals. It allows people to report suspicious activity or alert officials to the whereabouts of suspects with complete anonymity. A person may know something and be afraid of retribution or retaliation from a suspect if they are required to come forward or testify.

Crime Stoppers protects the tipster's identity from not only the suspect, but also law enforcement. The goal of the program is information gathering.

A recent tip to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Department led to the arrest of an alleged abusive husband.

An arrest warrant was issued for 44-year-old Brent James Lahaye of Krotz Springs on January 29, 2024. The victim was his wife.

Brent Lahaye Facebook via St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Department loading...

The woman, who is wheelchair-bound, told officials with The Louisiana Governor's Office of Adult Protective Services that her husband neglected to get her medical care and had physically abused her and knocked out some of her teeth.

Detectives with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Department investigated and discovered that Brent Lahaye, according to the victim, had been abusing her daily since the beginning of December 2023.

She reported that he locked her in the bedroom, took away her cell phone, and isolated her from other people. He not only failed to take her to medical appointments, he left her in soiled diapers.

A witness threatened to call police when they discovered the wife was very ill and Lahaye refused to call an ambulance.

When detectives questioned Lahaye, he denied any abuse and told them she was in an abusive relationship with a former partner.

An arrest warrant was issued and, on February 2, 2024, St. Landry Crime Stoppers featured the suspect on their Fugitive Friday program in an attempt to locate him. That evening, someone saw him in Krotz Springs and contacted Crime Stoppers.

He was arrested by the Krotz Springs Police Department and transferred to the St. Landry Parish Jail. Lahaye was booked on charges of cruelty to persons with infirmities and false imprisonment.

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz applauded both the program and the person who contacted Crime Stoppers:

I would like to thank Crime Stoppers, the Krotz Springs Police Department, and the tipster who called in the location of Brent James Lahaye. This case shows that when the community and law enforcement work together, we can make our community safe for everyone.

10 States With the Highest Rates of DUI Arrests. Marketwatch.com looked at the FBI’s 2021 Crime in the United States report to find the 10 states with the most DUI arrests and the 10 states with the highest rates of these arrests per 100,000 people. Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews