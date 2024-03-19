Opelousas, LA (KPEL News) - The St. Landry Parish District Attorney has announced the indictments of three men who are all charged with horrific murders in Louisiana. The cases are unrelated, but the circumstances are equally disturbing. They will all stand trial on second-degree murder charges.

A grand jury in Opelousas handed down the indictments on March 15, 2024 for the following men:

CARL FRANKLIN TATES

Second-Degree Murder

Demetris Lincoln was last seen alive by her family members at her home in Houston on August 16, 2019. Three days later, Lincoln’s body was found in a ditch near Exit 27 on I-49 in Washington, Louisiana. Lincoln was wrapped in a blanket, her hands were severed, but there was nothing found at the scene to identify her. Thanks to a call-in tip, LSU Faces Forensic Imaging and Facial Approximation, and DNA testing, officials were able to identify her. The information also led to evidence linking Carl Franklin Tates, also of Houston, to Lincoln’s disappearance. Tates is currently incarcerated in Harris County Jail, and he will be extradited to St. Landry Parish to face these new charges.

JELEEL WASHINGTON

Second-Degree Murder

Zacariah Zerangue was killed in a shooting on January 5, 2024, on Hiram Street in Opelousas. Witnesses report that Washington, who was standing inside the open driver door of a dark colored Mercedes Benz, argued with Zerangue, who was seated in the front passenger seat. Washington reached across the driver and fired multiple rounds into Zerangue. Washington will be arraigned on March 21st .

LEONARD RATICAN

Second-Degree Murder

Cruelty to the Infirm

Exploitation of the Infirm

Ratican is the third man indicted in the death of an elderly woman. On November 4, 2023, Ratican called 911 to report the need for medical assistance for Mary Jenner, his 78-year-old aunt that raised him. Ratican and Jenner had been living at a Sunset address since 2006. Jenner was found to be immobile, malnourished, and barely breathing. She died soon after receiving medical attention. Ratican will also appear in court on March 21st for arraignment.

