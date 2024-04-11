One person has been hospitalized after a shooting at a Popeyes in the 900 block of South Union Street in Opelousas on Wednesday.

According to the Opelousas Police Department, the shooting took place a little before 6:30 pm.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

OPD said once they arrived on the scene, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound to the stomach area and aid was quickly provided to him.

Paramedics were quickly contacted and the man was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries are non-life-threatening and he is currently listed in stable condition, according to OPD.

Opelousas Police Cars KATC-TV 3 loading...

Authorities said they apprehended one person in connection with the shooting.

No names have been released in the incident and it remains under investigation.

Opelousas Police Department, Facebook Opelousas Police Department, Facebook loading...

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-8477, send an email to crimetips@opelousaspd.com, or use the P3 mobile app.

Tipsters may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the identification and arrest of those responsible.