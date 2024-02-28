Just Over $1 Million Will Get You Luxury and Privacy on 17 Acres in Beautiful Sunset, Louisiana

Another gem has popped up in the real estate world, this time in the heart of Sunset, Louisiana. This isn't just any home; it's a sprawling estate that delivers the perfect combination of peace, privacy, and picturesque South Louisiana views, all wrapped up at a cool $1,299,000. Before you let that sticker shock you, let's check what makes this place a dreamy southern home.

A Home That's Got It All (And Then Some)

First off, this brand-new, 3,225 sqft Acadian-French style home is fresh off the construction lines from September 2022, sitting pretty on over 17 acres of lush Louisiana land. But wait, there's more – it comes with a cozy 1,300 sqft farmhouse apartment.

Imagine having a place for your guests that's as nice as some folks' main digs, complete with a full kitchen, two bedrooms, and even its own laundry room.

Not Just a Pond, But a Fully Stocked Pond

Picture this: stepping outside to a view of your very own pond, fully stocked and waiting for those lazy fishing afternoons.

And with a creosote fence encircling your slice of paradise, you've got privacy and style in spades.

Southern Charm Meets High-Tech

This estate oozes Southern charm, from its large wrap-around front porch to the cypress columns and functional hurricane shutters. Inside, you're greeted with Old Chicago split brick and wood flooring, plantation shutters, and all the high-tech trimmings of a smart home. Yes, we're talking indoor/outdoor surround sound, an alarm system with surveillance cameras, and even a hidden room for all your secret-agent needs.

Chef's Kitchen and Luxe Master Suite

The kitchen? A chef's dream, with a gas stove, custom fridge/freezer, and an island that seats five.

The master suite is a retreat in itself, boasting vaulted ceilings and a spa-like bath with a soaking tub and walk-in shower.

Workshop, Storage, and No Flood Worries

Got hobbies? There's plenty of room for them here, with a workshop featuring a massive roll-up door and climate-controlled storage. Best of all, you can kiss flood insurance goodbye – this place is high and dry.

Schedule Your Tour Today

Located at 143 Oakridge Ranch Road and just a stone's throw from I-49, this estate is tucked away in the private Oakridge Ranchette subdivision, offering both seclusion and easy access to the outside world. If you're itching to see more, Will Taylor and Tyler Habetz are your go-to guys for scheduling a tour. Trust us, seeing is believing.

This slice of Sunset, LA, luxury won't wait around forever. Something tells us this won't stay on the market for long.