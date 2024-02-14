Mardi Gras Night Shooting in Baldwin, Louisiana Leaves Two Hospitalized

Shooting Investigation, Facebook via St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office

The Baldwin Police Department has reported a shooting in the town has left two individuals hospitalized.

According to authorities there, officers were dispatched to a shots fired call on Main Street at 8:42 pm on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

Upon arrival, officers found two male subjects with gunshot wounds. Both men were transported to an "outside medical facility" by Airmed.

In addition to the Baldwin Police Department, several agencies responded to the shooting, including the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office, the Chitimacha Police Department, the Baldwin Fire Department, and the Patterson Police Department.

The investigation remains ongoing.

No further information has been released by authorities at this time. If and when we receive additional details, we will update this story.

