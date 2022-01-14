Louisiana Town Cancels Their 2022 Mardi Gras Parade

We hate to share this bit of news with you.

According to KATC TV-3, the city of Baldwin has decided to cancel its 2022 Mardi Gras parade.

No, it doesn't have anything to do with COVID, but rather with the amount of violence in the area.

The annual parade was set to roll on Saturday, February 26th, but officials in Baldwin tell KATC that with the amount of violence in the area, they don't think it is safe for a parade to roll this year.

Just this week, a number of shootings were reported in the Franklin area, which neighbors the small town of Baldwin.

Sadly, so many were looking for the return of Mardi Gras there, but officials just don't think that it is in the best interest of those in Baldwin to have the celebration.

We will continue to follow this story and provide more details if we hear more.