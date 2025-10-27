(Lafayette, Louisiana) - As the holidays rapidly approach, we will soon shift our focus to Mardi Gras in Acadiana, and there's one significant change coming to the parades that roll through Lafayette.

I heard rumors that the Mardi Gras parades in Lafayette could follow a different route this year, and now it is official. For the first time in many years, Lafayette’s Mardi Gras parades will return to their downtown route.

Yes, parades will now roll through the downtown district, along Jefferson Street, and then turn on Johnston to resume the latest route it's been following.

Where Do Lafayette Mardi Gras Parades Start?

According to the updated parade route, parades in 2026 will still start at the intersection of Surrey and Simcoe Streets, then turn onto N. Chestnut Street, and travel along W. Second Street. From there, parades will enter Jefferson Street at E. Cypress Street, continue through the downtown district, and then turn onto Johnston Street. Parades in Lafayette will still end at the Cajun Field, where the festival is annualy held.

I spoke to a few business owners along Jefferson St., and they are excited to have the parades return to Jefferson St., as they feel this will bring more people to the district, creating a very festive atmosphere for carnival season.

Lafayettela.gov Lafayettela.gov loading...

If you're asking if floats will fit down Jefferson St., the answer is yes. I was told by a source that the city has run several floats on Sunday mornings when there was no traffic downtown along Jefferson St. to ensure there would be no safety issues for those on floats and for those in attendance.

You can see the new 2026 Lafayette Mardi Gras parade route by clicking HERE.

When Do Mardi Gras Parades Start in Lafayette?

According to Lafayette Travel, Mardi Gras parades will run from February 6-8 and then again from February 13-17. Let the countdown begin.

LOOK: How Many of These Discontinued Millennial Munchies Do You Remember? You'll have better luck paying off your student loans than finding these discontinued snacks in stores. Gallery Credit: Meg Dowdy

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.