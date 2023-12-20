Juvenile Arrested in North Louisiana Attempted Carjacking

Caddo Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 17-year-old juvenile for an attempted carjacking in Hosston.

In the early morning hours of November 28, Caddo Sheriff's patrol deputies assisted with a stolen vehicle pursuit that was initiated by the Miller County Sheriff’s Office. The suspects drove the vehicle into Caddo Parish where Caddo deputies stopped it on Interstate 49 near Mira Myrtis Road. The occupants fled on foot into a wooded area to avoid capture.

156001749 Thinkstock loading...

Later that morning, a 63-year-old man was approached by four individuals at the intersection of Christian Street and Highway 71 in Hosston. One individual pointed a gun at the man and attempted to take his vehicle, but the man drove off unharmed.

Police car on road with flash lights and siren at day GummyBone loading...

After further investigation, Detective Matthew Purgerson learned that one of the suspects was an escapee from the Office of Juvenile Justice facility in Baton Rouge. That suspect was taken into custody at a Shreveport apartment complex on December 12 with assistance from the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force and Shreveport Police. The juvenile was charged by Purgerson and Detective Vincent Jackson with Attempted Carjacking and Illegal Possession of Stolen Things.

Caddo Parish Violent Offenders December 9th-15th The following booking photos are those who were booked in to Caddo Correctional Center for crimes of a violent or sexual nature. All those pictured are considered innocent until proven guilty. Gallery Credit: Caddo Correctional Center

Caddo Parish Violent Offenders December 2nd-8th The following booking photos are those who were booked to the Caddo Correctional Center for crimes of a violent or sexual nature. All pictured are considered innocent until proven guilty. Gallery Credit: Caddo Correctional Center

Caddo Parish Violent Offenders for Thanksgiving Week The following booking photos are those who were booked to the Caddo Correctional Center for crimes of a violent or sexual nature. All those pictured are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Gallery Credit: Caddo Correctional Center

Caddo Parish Violent Offenders for November 4th-10th The following booking photos are those who were booked in to Caddo Correctional Center for crimes of a violent or sexual nature. All pictured are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Gallery Credit: Caddo Correctional Center