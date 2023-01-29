BROUSSARD, La. (KPEL News) - Broussard Police are investigating a theft at Zoosiana. But it wasn't money or merchandies that was taken - it was monkeys.

Specifically, several quirrel monkeys.

Zoosiana announced earlier today that it was closed due to weather. However, at approximately 10:30 a.m., Broussard Police responded to a burglary call at the zoo.

The investigation revealed that several of the small primates were missing. All other animals are accounted for, BPD confirmed, and there are currently no safety concerns at this time.

There does not appear to be a suspect at this time, nor a motive.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Broussard police are asking that anyone with any information on this incident call the Broussard Police Department at 337-837-6259. They can also call the Louisiana Department of Wildlife Fisheries or Crimes Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

