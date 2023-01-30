DALLAS, Tx. (KPEL News) - The Dallas Zoo has confirmed that two emperor tamarin monkeys are missing and believed stolen, and that their habitat was intentionally sabotaged to allow for the escape.

According to the zoo, they alerted Dallas Police on Monday that the two primates were missing.

The zoo was closed on Monday due to inclement weather. Texas has been under a winter storm warning.

According to the Dallas Morning News, the theft is the latest in a series of extremely odd incidents at the zoo.

Closer to Home

There is no reason to suspect that this incident has anything to do with the theft of several squirrel monkeys from Zoosiana in Broussard, Louisiana. But it is rather odd.

On Sunday, Zoosiana got in touch with Broussard Police to report their missing monkeys. No other animals were found to be missing, and law enforcement said in a statement that there was no public danger.

There is still no word on a suspect or a motive behind either monkey theft.

