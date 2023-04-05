Thief in Crowley, Louisiana Gets Away With $15,000 in Jewelry
CROWLEY, La. (KPEL News) - The Crowley Police Department is searching for a suspect who stole jewelry worth approximately $15,000.
According to Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers, the theft took place sometime in December of last year. A currently-unknown suspect stole the jewelry from a home on Forest Drive. One of the pieces is described as a platinum sapphire right with two 1-carat diamonds on either side.
Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish says that, combined, the jewelry is worth about $15,000.
If you have any information regarding this crime you’re urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download our P3 App to report your tip. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.
Theft in Louisiana
According to Louisiana law, when a theft "amounts to a value of five thousand dollars or more, but less than a value of twenty-five thousand dollars" and the person is convicted, it could land them in prison for up to ten years, fined up to $10,000, or both.
Other local jewelry thefts in the area include the theft of an undisclosed amount of jewelry from Andy's Jewelry in 2019. In 2020, a ring said to be worth $78,000 was stolen from William S. Nacol jewelry store in Lafayette.
That thief was caught on their security camera.
More than $100 million worth of jewelry is stolen in the United States each year, according to the FBI, and they note that jewelry thieves often use weapons when committing their crimes.