Lafayette Police Make Multiple Arrests in Dozens of Car Burglaries at Local Hotels

Detectives with Lafayette Police have arrested two men for a rash of auto burglaries over the last few months.

19-year-old Jeremiah Norris, 19, of Lafayette was arrested on October 19 and charged with 42 counts of Simple Burglary of an Auto. On Wednesday, a week later, they also arrested Rayshan Norbert, 18, of Lafayette on 14 counts.

The pair, according to LPD, are accused of targeting vehicles parked at local hotels. Detectives had been tracking the thefts and were able to make the arrests. They were also able to recover several of the stolen items from the thefts.

Lafayette Police Vehicle Facebook loading...

One of the two arrested, Norris, has had run-ins with law enforcement before. Back in April, he was arrested after a gun fight erupted at the Big Boy store on Van Buren Drive in Lafayette.

Previous Arrest

According to a press release from Lafayette PD, then-18-year-old Jeremiah Norris was arrested in Lafayette on Tuesday, April 19th, by agents with the United States Marshall Service Violent Offender Task Force. Norris faces the following charges:

2 counts of Principal to Aggravated Criminal Damage to property

1 count of Principal to illegal use of weapons

1 count of principal to Attempted First Degree Murder

No one at the scene of the shooting were said to have been injured during the gun fight.

Armed Robberies Across Acadiana in 2022 Of the crimes that have headlined 2022, armed robberies have been among the most prevalent.

Armed robberies - as they become more prevalent in a community - steal peace from the citizens who live there. These crimes may start out as a thief trying to steal from the victim but many times that thief turns into a murderer when that weapon is actually used.

Let's take a look at headline-catching cases involving armed robbery in 2022.