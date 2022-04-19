Man Arrested Following Gun Fight Near Big Boy Store in Lafayette

Nearly two weeks ago, Lafayette Police were looking for answers after a gun fight erupted on Van Buren Drive near Big Boy store.

Now, a suspect has been arrested and has been charged in connection to an incident that, fortunately, ended with no reported injuries.

Shooting Scene, KATC photo

According to a press release from Lafayette PD, 18-year-old Jeremiah Norris was found and arrested in Lafayette on Tuesday, April 19th, by agents with the United States Marshall Service Violent Offender Task Force. Norris faces the following charges:

2 counts of Principal to Aggravated Criminal Damage to property

1 count of Principal to illegal use of weapons

1 count of principal to Attempted First Degree Murder

Jeremiah Norris, mugshot via LPSO

Norris has been booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

