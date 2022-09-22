Officials with the Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers group are looking to help Rayne Police Department officials by featuring one of their cases in hopes of getting arrests in connection to the case.

Three men are still being sought in connection with attempted first-degree murder charges after an alleged shooting that happened on Sunday, September 11 of this year. Rayne Police Department Chief Carroll Stelly told KLFY they are seeking the three men for allegedly shooting two juveniles.

Chasten Carrier (22) of Church Point, Deante Carrier (22) of Rayne and Darius Senegal (21) are being sought by police for attempted first-degree murder. The juveniles were both treated and released from an area hospital after the shooting.

In addition to this case, KLFY reported Deante Carrier has also been accused in another case of six counts of attempted murder for a prior shooting case in Rayne.

Senegal is also facing charges for attempted second-degree murder for a shooting case in February when more than five dozen shots were fired at a vehicle.

Chasten Carrier Photo courtesy of Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers loading...

Police describe Chasten Carrier as being a black male who stands around 5 feet, six inches tall, and weighs about 150 pounds. They say he has black hair and brown eyes. He was last known to be living at 410 South Eastern Avenue, Lot 3 in Rayne.

Deante Carrier Photo courtesy of Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers loading...

Police describe Dante Carrier as a black male who is around six feet, six inches tall, and he is said to weigh around 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. His last known address was 6101 Standard Mill Road which is near Rayne.

Darius Senegal Photo courtesy of Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers loading...

Police describe Darius Senegal as a black male who stands around five feet, ten inches tall. The man is said to weigh around 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. The man was last living at 505 Fourth Street in Rayne.

Whether it's this crime or any other crime and you have information, you can call the Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers line at 337-789-TIPS (8477). It's an anonymous way to give information. Another way to give that information is to download and use the P3 app on any mobile device.