Officials with the Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers program are asking for the public's help with a series of vehicle burglaries that have happened just south of Eunice.

According to Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson, several burglaries have happened in the Perchville Road area.

Two suspects went around from vehicle to vehicle in that area trying to figure out by pulling on door handles to see which ones were unlocked so they could rifle through and steal items. This was happening in the early morning hours of June 3 based on the surveillance video that captured them committing the crimes.

Deputies are hoping someone will recognize the people in these pictures.

The thieves made off with wallets and keys. One suspect, according to officials, is described as an unknown male wearing a light-colored hoodie sweatshirt along with some dark-colored pants.

Officials say the second suspect is a white male. This suspect had on a pink hoodie sweatshirt along with black jeans. This man had a mask that was covering the bottom part of his face.

One of the two people was riding a bicycle.

How do you help? You can look at the picture, and if you know anything about the people or the bicycle, or if you know other information, you can call the Acadia Parish Crime Stopper Tips Line at 337-789-TIPS (8477). You do not have to give any information about yourself.

Another anonymous way to give information is to download and use the P3 app on any mobile device.

If your information leads to an arrest, you could make reward money.

Five Mind-Blowing True Crime Documentaries on Netflix