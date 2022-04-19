Two people from Slidell were arrested Wednesday in Tuscaloosa, Alabama for the burglary and fire damage that happened at Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser's home.

Law enforcement had been looking for a Maroon Jeep Cherokee that was thought to have been related to the crime. A spokesperson for the police in Tuscaloosa told our news partners at the Tuscaloosa Thread that a tip led officials to a Walmart Super Center where the two were arrested.

Angela Goodfellow and Robert Kelly are expected to be extradited back to our state to face charges of burglary and arson.

You can hardly believe the headline, but WDSU says Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser had his home in Jesuit Bend in Plaquemines Parish broken into recently.

He also confirmed the home received smoke damage after there was an attempt to burn the house down. The home is not a total loss, but there is going to need to be plenty of remediation as the home was damaged by smoke.

Among the items taken, according to Nungesser, were thousands of dollars worth of sports memorabilia items. Things that were stolen included autographed items and rare coins that he also collects.

There is an ongoing investigation into the crime, and Nungesser says he thinks there were fingerprints and blood found by investigators.

As this is an ongoing investigation, there are few other details that are going to be released at this time, but we will add more information to the story as things develop.

WWL says the burglary and subsequent fire attempt happened Thursday of last week. He was actually in the process of moving out of that home to move to a home in Covington.

