Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - Louisiana will show California and the rest of the country how a real parade float should look during the Rose Parade on New Year's morning.

The parade theme for 2024 is “Celebrating a World of Music: The Universal Language," and the Boot State knows a thing or two about good music and bringing people together.

Not only will our state present a spectacular float, we are also staging the mid-parade performance. Grammy-nominated zydeco musician Sean Ardoin, Cajun fiddler Amanda Shaw, legendary guitarist James Burton, and Lafayette's own Sid Williams will provide entertainment as the parade rolls and have Pasadena two-stepping with a mix of swamp pop and blues.

Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser, pageant queens, state leaders, and a battalion of volunteers headed west to put the finishing touches on a float that has been months in the making.

The process of creating the majestic float representing Louisiana Mardi Gras has been months in the making, with the beautiful flowers being added the weekend before the parade.

The float will feature a larger-than-life Mardi Gras jester, components encrusted with Louisiana products like rice, plenty of fleur de lis, second line-inspired umbrellas, and LOTS of purple, green, and gold.

Louisiana Rose Parade Courtesy Louisiana Office of Tourism,(Rendering of 2024 Rose Parade Float) loading...

Did we mention that it's a competition?

Three judges will select their favorites in three categories:

Float Design

This category showcases attractive, visually well-balanced floats that over a creative treatment of the designer’s idea. The floats are in line with the parade’s theme and include the use of animation.

Floral Presentation

This category provides a visual balance and cohesive mix of floral and non-floral materials. The floats are predominantly floral in appearance and display an abundance of flowers.

Entertainment Value

This category creates a dramatic impact by creatively using additional elements to advance the design concept. Additions may include, but are not limited to, float riders, outwalkers, pyrotechnics, and showmanship.

The winners are chosen prior to the parade, and a banner noting their victory will announce their victory.

The Rose Parade travels more than five miles down Pasadena's Colorado Boulevard. More than a million people are expected to be there as the floats pass by.

The Rose Parade begins at 10 AM CT on Monday, January 1, 2024, and will be aired on ABC and NBC affiliates.

Alabama will take on Michigan in the Rose Bowl, scheduled to kick off at 5 PM CT.

