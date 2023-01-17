LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPEL News) - The Louisiana Seafood Promotion announced on Tuesday that this year's Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off (LASCO) will not be held in Lafayette, which has called it home for the last five years.

The Cook-Off, which is entering its 16th year, will instead be held at the Golden Nugget Lake Charles.

It will be the first year the LASCO will be held in Lake Charles, according to Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser at a Tuesday press conference.

“We are excited to bring this great event to Lake Charles, the home of our reigning Queen of Louisiana Seafood chef Amanda Cusey,” Nungesser said. ”Hurricanes Laura and Delta had a significant impact on the seafood industry in southwest Louisiana. As this region continues to recover from those storms, we wanted to hold the Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off here as another way to draw attention to the area and to the Louisiana seafood industry as a whole at the same time.

Nungesser also noted that southwest Louisiana's coast is a great source of seafood for the state.

"There is a great seafood bounty just off the coast of southwest Louisiana that finds its way to the menus of many local restaurants," he explained. "And this is another way we can make sure everyone knows that.”

In their press release, Louisiana Seafood Promotion, Visit Lake Charles, and Nungesser announced a contest for anyone interested in going to the Cook-Off.

The Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board announced it is giving away a two-night stay at the Golden Nugget and two VIP tickets to the event.

"Additionally, the sweepstakes winner will be treated to a VIP dining experience with a meal prepared by Queen of Louisiana Seafood Chef Amanda Cusey at The Terrace Restaurant and a private tour of the Crying Eagle Brewery in Lake Charles," they said.

For more information on how you can enter to win, follow the Louisiana Seafood Facebook Page. Additional details will be released on the Louisiana Seafood Facebook page at 2 p.m.

Searching for Chefs

The winner of the 2022 Cook-Off was Lake Charles chef Amanada Cusey. This year, the Cook-Off is once again looking for Louisiana chefs to take part in the competition.

Past winners of the Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off include:

2008: Brian Landry

2009: Tory McPhail

2010: Chris Lusk

2011: Cory Bahr

2012: Keith and Nealy Frentz

2013: Cody and Samantha Carroll

2014: Aaron Burgau

2015: Michael Brewer

2016: Blake Phillips

2017: Bonnie Breaux

2018: Ryan Trahan

2019: Nathan Richard

2020: Robert Vasquez

2021: Tory McPhail (King of Kings Edition)

2022: Amanda Cusey

According to Louisiana Seafood Promotion, those looking to be named the 2023 King or Queen of Louisiana Seafood can fill out an online entry form by Friday, May 26.

