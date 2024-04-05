A fire at a Lafayette, Louisiana school last night has left the building with some isolated damages.

Lafayette firefighters were dispatched to a fire alarm activation at Willow Charter Academy in Lafayette around 6:01 pm on Thursday, April 4, 2024.

The school is located at 1818 NE Evangeline Thruway in the Northgate Mall.

The alarm monitoring company contacted dispatchers to report the alarm activation at the school.

Once on scene, firefighters saw light smoke coming from the roof. They quickly discovered a light haze in the hallways.

After a search of the school, first responders observed water in the gymnasium coming from a storage room. Fire crews entered the storage room and extinguished the smoldering fire.

The room sustained moderate fire and water damage.

The water from the two sprinkler heads flowed throughout the gym along with adjoining classrooms and the hallway.

Thankfully, the damage was isolated to one section of the school.

The school was unoccupied at the time of the fire. Students have been out all week for Easter break. Employees left two hours prior.

Administrators and employees are assessing the damage. Work has already begun to clean up the damaged areas.

Fire officials have determined that an electrical malfunction occurred in the storage room. The fire has been ruled an accident.