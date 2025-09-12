ASCENSION PARISH, LA (KPEL) — Louisiana authorities arrested three individuals believed to be behind the theft of an Abraham Lincoln statue valued at $166,000. The iconic statue was on display at the Houmas House and Gardens.

On Monday, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office posted about the incident and asked for the public's assistance in locating the individuals responsible.

Through their investigation, detectives determined that the suspects broke a window to enter the Houmas House before cutting the statue into pieces and selling it to a pawn shop and a gold and silver shop in Metairie.

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office property crimes detectives identified the following individuals as the suspects:

Steve Coronado, 28, Raceland

Alma Fontenot, 20, New Iberia

Bruce Shelvin, 49, Avondale

Fontenot and Shelvin were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail, where Coronado will be transported from Jefferson Parish, where he is being held on related charges.

