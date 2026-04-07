(KPEL News) - As tensions rise in the Middle East, Louisiana Congressman Clay Higgins is weighing in on the war in Iran.

President Donald Trump has stated on social media that if Iran does not open the Strait of Hormuz by Tuesday evening, there will be a price to pay, and he has stated that a civilization could be wiped out.

Well, as you woulld expect, some support the President's decision to unleash on Iran, while others oppose this conflict in the Middle East.

Louisiana Congressman Clay Higgins, like Trump, recently took to social media to show his support for the President, and while he does admit in his post that he would support a ceasefire, he wants those in the evil regime gone from Earth.

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As a matter of fact, Higgins stated:

"Wipe. Them. Out. Until then… hit them harder than ever Mr. President. Hit them so hard, the Angels in Heaven nod in wonder."

Again, while some on his page support his words and support for President Trump, others do not. Here's the viral post from Congressman Higgins.

We will continue to monitor developments in the Middle East and share the latest here and in this station's mobile app.